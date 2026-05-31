IGC warns against marginalization of Itsekiri people

The Itsekiri Grassroot Coalition, IGC, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, civil society organizations, traditional institutions and all defenders of democracy, to intervene before tensions escalate, regarding the renewed controversy which has trailed INEC’s fresh proposal for delineation of units, wards and constituencies in Warri Federal Constituency.

The call by IGC, was consequent upon reports that Itsekiri youths, under the aegis of Ugbarajo Itsekiri Youths, UIY, who were on a peaceful protest Monday May 25 at headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja, were attacked.The National Coordinator of Itsekiri Grassroot Coalition, Prince Collins Oritsetimeyin Edema, while reacting to the development, said no citizen should be intimidated, harassed, or assaulted for demanding fairness and equity in a democratic society.

While describing the proposed ward delineation exercise released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, as a deliberate attempt to diminish the political identity, historical rights and constitutional representation of the Itsekiri people in the Warri Federal Constituency, Prince Edema, averred that any action capable of marginalizing Itsekiri people or distorting historical and electoral realities, threatens peace, unity and democratic coexistence in the Niger Delta.

The group demanded the immediate withdrawal of the proposed ward delineation, public apology from INEC over the attack on peaceful protesters of Itsekiri extraction, fresh, transparent, credible, and inclusive delineation exercise, involving all critical stakeholders as well as an independent investigation into the attack on protesting youths and all allegations surrounding the incident.

“The Itsekiri Nation will continue to resist every form of political exclusion, intimidation, and injustice through lawful democratic actions, civic engagement, advocacy, and constitutional means.

“Our demand is simple: fairness, justice, equity, and respect for our ancestral identity and political rights. No democratic society can thrive where the voices of indigenous peoples are ignored or suppressed.

“The Itsekiri people will remain united, vigilant, and steadfast in the defense of their homeland, heritage, and identity”, IGC, asserted.