Ibiyeomie warns members against chewing gum in church

Founder and presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has cautioned members of his congregation against chewing gum, drinking water, and using mobile phones during church services, insisting such behaviour shows a lack of reverence.

In a video shared on X by user #dammiedammie35, the cleric said worshippers must maintain strict discipline during service and avoid anything he considers distracting or disrespectful.

He said, “Don’t chew gum when you’re in church, you’re not a goat. Don’t drink water in church; if you want to drink water, go outside.”

“Don’t use phone at all in church. This is not a Pentecostal church; only Pentecostal churches allow water inside church,” Pastor Ibiyeomie stated.

He further argued that such conduct is indecent and said respected Christian leaders do not engage in similar practices during service.

“You won’t see Adeboye drink water on the alter you won’t see Oyedepo drink water on the altar. Those things are not decent”.

The comments have since triggered debate online, with some agreeing with his call for discipline while others questioned whether the rules are practical for all worshippers, especially those with health needs or those using phones for Bible study and note-taking.

One user, #Whyiize1, wrote: “Nawao. Na Secondady school Assembly? I can excuse the gum. What if there’s a member who is dehydrated or diabetic or having dry mouth? What if a member wants to take notes with his phone or use a Bible App?”

Another user, #eserosyy, supported the cleric’s stance, saying church should command the same respect as formal spaces of authority.

“Honestly some things some people do in church is annoying, these people won’t do these things if they are in the presence of the president or even governor, so why do it in God’s presence? No reverence for your creator.”

Salvation Ministries, headquartered in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, remains one of Nigeria’s largest evangelical churches with a wide national following.