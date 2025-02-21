From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

“Let me go back memory lane. While we were growing up in the little town of Minna about 80 years ago, as far back as 1952, a soothsayer told us that IBB was going to be the head of state of this country,” Abubakar said.

“We never believed him. Then Captain Gowon, a young smart officer, lured us to join the military.

“When we joined the army, all our hope was to get to the rank of a captain and retire.

“God in his mercy propelled us to become generals and by the grace of God, both of us later became heads of state.”

Former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon praised Babangida’s rise from aide-de-camp (ADC) to head of state, referring to him as a “boss of bosses.”

He expressed gratitude to IBB for restoring his rank of General, which had been stripped from him following a coup in 1976. “Thank you for restoring my rank,” Gowon said, reflecting on how Babangida’s actions had positively impacted his life after years of political turmoil.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by former Minister of Transportation, Jaji Sambo, extended his congratulations to Babangida and expressed hope that he would continue offering advice to Nigeria’s leadership.