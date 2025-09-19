By John Ogunsemore

The reinstated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has promised not to take President Bola Tinubu’s kindness for granted.

Fubara stated this while addressing his supporters at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

The governor was reinstated on Wednesday after serving a six-month suspension alongside Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He returned to the state capital on Friday and was received by his teeming supporters comprising women, men and youths.

“I appreciate everyone who gave support to bring normalcy back to Rivers State. I know everybody wants to hear something from me. In fact, I expected it when I landed,” Fubara said.

The Rivers governor thanked President Tinubu for reinstating him, and reaffirmed his commitment to the state’s development.

He said, “We will, by the grace of God, continue to give those things that made you people love us. I won’t take President Tinubu’s kindness for granted.”