Like any big betting and casino brand, we at Secretbet deal with knockoff websites and impostors trying to capitalise on our name and reputation in Africa, diverting traffic to their projects to mislead or even scam. And we get asked a lot whether a certain page is mali safi, ours, or mbwakni, fake.

So decided to clarify once and for all about how to distinguish the one and only Secretbet official website and official social media pages. And dodge giving chapaa to impostors or lookalikes who just happen to use a similar name.

Secretbet Official Page

The only Secretbet official website is www.secretbet.com . Any differences in the domain name mean that’s something entirely else, if not outright fisi.

If you see something like com.ng — that’s a Nigerian impostor, they are not our mirror.

On the .info domain sits an unrelated Turkish casino doorway, secret-bet sells a book about betting, and secretbetgiris is another Turkish casino doorway. It’s just a few examples, so always check rada, then click.

Secretbet Official Social Media

We run 6 social media pages at Secretbet:

If we make a page on another platform or create a Telegram bot — we’ll tell everyone. So any secret-bet, secretbets, secretbett, secretbet-with-number and any other address lookalikes are not ours and possibly mbwakni.

Secretbet Official Logo

Black, white and gold make our poa colour code.

Secret — can be white on a dark background or black on a white background.

Bet — is playfully overlaid in golden yellow handwritten font across the lower right side of the letter T in Secret

On small-sized logos and social media thumbnails, Secret can be shortened to S, but Bet is always there.

So if you spot a green or red logo, buda, — don’t get played by the fakes.

Secretbet Collabs & Partnerships

To make Secretbet known, we may shake hands with influencers, so you might see someone claiming to be a Secretbet ambassador or making posts with our logo and links to our website. If the link leads to Secretbet — that’s fine. We always announce such collabs, so you can turn to our blog and social media to clarify whether it’s mali safi.

But if someone runs a group, blog or channel mentioning our name, claiming to be a tipster and inviting to try insider betting — that’s a scammer, don’t fall for it, msee. Be mang’aa!