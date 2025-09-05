From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A professor of Nematology from the National Open University of Nigeria in (NOUN), Monioluwa Omolara Olaniyi, has unraveled the world beneath the soil surface where “little known, yet devastating” to plant-parasitic nematodes usually attack roots, weaken crops, and open gateways to diseases.

Olaniyi, who works in the Department of Biological Sciences, stated this on Thursday while presenting the NOUN’s 36th inaugural lecture titled, “Managing Plant Worm Adversaries: Safeguarding the Environment, Sustaining Our Daily Bread,” at the headquarters of the university in Abuja.

She explained how these plant nematodes were adversaries and how they commonly stunt growth, reduce yields, and erode farmers’ incomes, particularly in staple crops that anchor Nigerian diets and livelihoods.

The former Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Technology, Innovation and Research (TIR) at NOUN, explained that from vegetables and cereals to tubers and legumes, nematode damage can be silent and chronic, often misdiagnosed as nutrient deficiency or drought stress.

Olaniyi gave a history of her academic journey and decades of research in nematology, focusing on plant-parasitic worms, explaining how her work aligns with the United Nations SDGs, particularly Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), Goal 13 (Climate Action), and Goal 15 (Life on Land).

By addressing how plant worms compromise food production and environmental sustainability, her research directly supports efforts to eradicate hunger and build resilience in agriculture.

To this end, the professor highlighted how climate variability, intensive monocropping, and unhygienic seed/planting material compound the problem, allowing nematode populations to build up and persist across seasons.

“This underscored a crucial message: effective management begins with correct diagnosis, farm hygiene, and strategies that work with the ecosystem rather than against it,” she said.

The lecturer presented ongoing research on managing plant worm adversaries through sustainable and environmentally friendly approaches, detailing methods that reduce the dependence on harmful pesticides, promote biological control, and safeguard ecosystems while ensuring farmers’ livelihoods.

She also touched on the provision of research infrastructure at the NOUN as an Open and Dsitance Learning (ODL) institution and acknowledged the support of successive vice-chancellors of the university who have built upon the foundations laid by their predecessors.

According to her, these efforts ensure that NOUN students are not left behind in hands-on scientific training.

Beyond her laboratory work, Olaniyi emphasised the importance of mentorship in nurturing young scientists and postgraduate research students, noting that her career has been enriched by guiding postgraduate students and early-career researchers.

She shared her future research outlook, focusing on innovations in nematode management, interdisciplinary collaboration, and integrating indigenous knowledge with modern scientific techniques.

In her closing remarks, Olaniyi expressed gratitude to the NOUN, her family, mentors, colleagues, and research collaborators while reaffirming her commitment to advancing nematology in Nigeria and contributing to global food security.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters underscored the significance of inaugural lectures in the intellectual life of the university, describing them as a platform where professors share the depth of their scholarship and contributions to knowledge.

He lauded Olaniyi’s pioneering research in nematology, stressing its relevance to food security, sustainable agriculture, and the nation’s pursuit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The VC praised her for bridging laboratory insights and field realities, noting that the university’s mandate as an ODL institution includes mobilising knowledge for practical solutions fromu farm-level decisions to policy frameworks.

Peters reaffirmed the NOUN’s commitment to research, community outreach, and partnerships, emphasising that science-led agriculture is central to national growth.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Godwin Akper, the Vice-Chancellor (TIR), who expressed appreciation on the day’s presentation, the university community, and all attendees for making the lecture a success.