How Gov Mbah unveiled the new-look Awgu Council Secretariat and Chairman’s Office

The April Enugu West Mega Endorsement Rally where thousands from that senatorial district turned out at the Awgu Local Government Council field to declare total support for President Bola Tinubu’s and Governor Peter Mbah’s reelection in the 2027 general election may have come and gone, but the echoes of it continue to reverberate across the state and the nation.

Beyond the mammoth crowd and the powerful speeches emphasising that the zone’s people won’t be persuaded by overambitious politicians to wait beyond 2031 for their turn at the Lion Building, the infrastructural transformation of the Council headquarters also drew major attention. Governor Mbah unveiled the new-look Awgu Council Secretariat and commissioned the new Council Chairman’s Office constructed by Hon. Uchenna Okolo led administration in the LGA.

While commissioning the edifice, Mbah described it as a befitting administrative hub for catalysing development in the Awgu LGA.

Meanwhile, shedding light on the rationale for the sweeping transformation of the Council Secretariat, the Special Adviser on General Media and Publicity to the Council Chairman, Hon. Tochukwu Chukwu, described the initiative as part of “a deliberate and strategic move to restore efficiency, dignity, and modern governance standards.”

He cited the hitherto deteriorated condition of the existing structures in the Council headquarters, which no longer met the demands of a functional administrative system.

According to him, the intervention aligns with Governor Mbah’s infrastructural development blueprint, which the Okolo administration has keyed into a broader vision of transforming public institutions across the state.

Chukwu noted that the Chairman prioritised creating a conducive working environment for staff, emphasising that productivity and effective service delivery were closely tied to the quality of the workspace.

“The Chairman believes that governance must be driven from a system that works. The condition of the secretariat before now was not only discouraging but also unbefitting of a modern local government. This necessitated a comprehensive facelift to reflect the standard our people truly deserve.

“As for the construction of a new Chairman’s Office complex, it became inevitable after technical evaluations confirmed that the previous structure had deteriorated beyond rehabilitation.

“It was clear that the former Chairman’s Office could not be salvaged. For reasons of safety, coordination, and efficiency, a new facility became imperative to support the demands of leadership and administrative operations,” Chukwu explained.

Highlighting the project, the media aide revealed saidthe transformation goes beyond structural aesthetics, incorporating modern facilities designed to ensure sustainability and seamless operations. These include a solar-powered borehole for consistent water supply, renewable energy solutions for stable electricity, and the installation of modern office systems and air-conditioning.

“This project is not just about rebuilding structures; it is about building a system that is functional, sustainable, and future-driven. Every component—from water supply to energy—was carefully designed to ensure uninterrupted service delivery,” he added.