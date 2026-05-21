Hoodlums behead female nursing student in Imo

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A female nursing student has been found dead in her apartment in Umuadara, Umulogho, in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The deceased, Wendy Achumba, from Ngwa in Abia State, reportedly had her throat slit by her attackers. She was a student of the College of Nursing, Umulogho. Sources said she had completed her Midwifery programme and was undertaking a Post Basic course before she was killed.

Residents said her body was discovered in the apartment yesterday afternoon, with signs of violent death. Police officers who responded to the scene were reportedly confronted by angry youths in the area, delaying evacuation of the body as of the time of filing this report.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, while the motive for the killing has yet to be established.

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Reacting to the incident, the Imo State Police Command said it had launched an intensive investigation and manhunt for the killers. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, said the student’s body was discovered in her private off-campus apartment.

According to him, officers from the division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, immediately responded to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The body has since been recovered and deposited in the morgue, while investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death and apprehend those responsible,” he said.

Okoye appealed to students and residents to remain calm, assuring them that the situation was under control.

“Every effort is being made to ensure those behind the act are brought to justice,” the statement added.