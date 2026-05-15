Heirs Group redefines insurance with multi-language generative AI assistant 

By Henry Uche

Heirs Insurance Group has launched a multi-language generative AI assistant named ‘Prince AI’, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey and reinforcing its commitment to making insurance simple, accessible, and inclusive.

The development comes as the Group approaches its fifth anniversary, highlighting five years of redefining insurance through innovation, customer-centricity, and technology-driven solutions.

With Prince AI, Heirs Insurance becomes the first insurer in Nigeria to deploy a multi-language generative AI assistant, setting a new benchmark for customer engagement in the industry.

The AI-powered assistant delivers instant, intelligent responses not only to customer requests about Heirs Insurance products but also to broader insurance enquiries, helping users understand coverage options, assess their needs, and identify the right policies for their unique situations.

Built with accessibility at its core, Prince communicates fluently in multiple local and international languages, including English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and many more, breaking down language barriers and enabling more customers to engage confidently with insurance in the language they understand best.

Beyond handling enquiries, the AI assistant enables customers to purchase and renew policies, initiate and track claims. The chatbot is available across WhatsApp, the SimpleLife mobile app, and the Heirs Insurance website, delivering a seamless, always-on service experience across multiple digital touchpoints.

Speaking on the launch, Peace Okhianmhense-Philips, Chief Digital Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said, “Prince AI represents the next phase of our digital evolution. By embedding generative AI into our customer experience, we are not only improving speed and efficiency but also humanising insurance. This innovation allows us to connect more meaningfully with our customers, anticipate their needs, and deliver support that is instant, intelligent, and accessible.”

Built on adaptive intelligence, the AI assistant continuously refines its capabilities through every interaction, ensuring customers receive increasingly accurate and relevant guidance. Where personalised counsel is required, Heirs Insurance’s seasoned representatives stand ready to provide expert advice and clarity, ensuring a hybrid experience that blends the speed of automation with the empathy of human support.

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.