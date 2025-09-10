By John Ogunsemore

Kylian Mbappe’s mother and agent, Fayza Lamari has disclosed that her son made personal sacrifices to join Real Madrid.

She stated this in an interview with French magazine L’Equipe.

Lamari said her son knew there was a possibility of Paris Saint-Germain lifting the UEFA Champions League before Real Madrid if he left, but was prepared to start from scratch if need be to join his childhood club.

Mbappé left PSG to join Real Madrid in 2024 in a deal worth approximately €15 million per year after taxes over a five-year contract, plus a €150 million signing-on bonus spread across the term and performance incentives.

PSG lifted the UCL title in May.

She said, “They told him PSG was closer to winning the Champions League, and he replied with childlike eyes: ‘Yes, I know, but it doesn’t matter, I’m starting from scratch.’ That’s when I rediscovered the Kylian I dreamed of in his room.”

Lamari admitted that being the mother of a global superstar could sometimes come with harsh realities.

“When the fans cheer him or boo him, that’s when you lose your son. He belongs to everyone, except you. At that level, there’s no life outside football,” she said.

According to her, Mbappe has had a lifelong fascination with the Spanish giants.

Lamari said, “It started with Zidane when he was four. Then Cristiano Ronaldo – for him, he was Portuguese. He’d go watch Portugal matches and support Ronaldo. He said: ‘I’m Portuguese.’”