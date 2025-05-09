By Ngozi Nwoke

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Hawkers (NUH), Comrade Olumuyiwa Babalola, has called on the government to support the union’s regulatory guidelines, saying it would help create a dignified and friendly trade environment for hawkers.

Babalola, in a statement on Friday, noted that hawking has been a vital trade that has empowered individuals, mostly unemployed graduates and families, and helped people escape poverty.

However, he lamented that the trade has been marred by exploitation of children and child labour, which poses numerous security risks.

According to him, the union’s objectives include creating a database of hawkers with identification details, providing social support, and establishing a formal bureaucratic process to regulate the trade.

“We need government support to address the economic hardship many hawkers are facing,” Babalola said. “We want to create a dignified and friendly trade environment for hawkers while preserving the cultural significance of this trade.”

The NUH president outlined plans to provide medical assistance, scholarships, and general maintenance for members, as well as training programs to empower hawkers and improve their businesses.

He emphasised that the union’s regulatory guidelines would help transform the hawking trade in Nigeria, deter child abuse, criminal activities, and enhance overall societal wellbeing.

Babalola urged the government to support the union’s efforts, saying it would uplift the lives of hawkers and contribute to the economy.