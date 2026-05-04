Hashim says past struggles part of price of our democracy

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Hashim, has drawn fresh attention to the sacrifices that gave rise to Nigeria’s democracy, warning that current political developments in the country demand renewed vigilance from citizens and leaders alike.

In a statement titled “Reminiscence: The Price of Our Democracy,” Hashim recalled his detention during the late 1980s and the global solidarity that followed, noting that Nigeria’s democratic freedoms were earned through “incarceration, tears, blood, and, for many, the ultimate price.”

Hashim’s comments come at a time of heightened national debate over governance, democratic accountability, and the direction of political leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He revealed that two historical artefacts recently resurfaced, offering a vivid reminder of that era.

The first, a December 1989 publication by the International Union of Students, documented an international campaign calling for his release alongside South Korean student activist Rim Suyong.

In the absence of an official photograph, the publication used an illustrative image to represent him.

The second, he said, was a handmade protest poster demanding the release of himself and his colleague, Gbenga Komolafe, who later joined him in detention, highlighting the grassroots and international dimensions of the pro-democracy movement.

Reflecting on the present, Hashim cautioned that while Nigeria has made significant progress since the return to civil rule, the ideals that fueled the struggle, freedom, justice, and accountable governance, must not be taken for granted.

“Our generation stood at the forefront of a global pro-democracy movement that swept across Africa, Eastern Europe, and Asia,” he stated, adding that the responsibility to protect and deepen democracy now rests with all Nigerians.

His comments resonate amid ongoing conversations about political reforms, electoral integrity, and citizen participation, with analysts noting that the country’s democratic institutions continue to face tests that require both leadership commitment and active civic engagement.