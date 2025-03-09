Pledges more empowerment

By Henry Uche

In order to ameliorate the plight of his people, the Member representing Oshodi- Isolo federal constituency in Lagos State, Honourable Barrister Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi has distributed food items to his constituents and has proposed to distribute fertilizers in the coming week and other forms of empowerment programs.

The food items distributed included bags of rice, beans and Semo to the six wards of the constituency: Isolo, Ilasa-Maja, Okota, Ishega-Tedo, Oke-Afa, Ejibo, and Anao Estate. He also extended this kindness to security agencies and churches within his constituency.

According to John Uche, Director General Campaign Organization to the Honourable, said the gesture is in fulfilment of the part of the promises made to the people during their campaign.

He said: “One of our campaign promises was that people should at least eat first, because it is when you eat, that you will have strength to do other things. So we are here to fulfill the promise.”

Another promise we have fulfilled is installing solar lights all over the streets of the constituency, including churches, and some important areas. We have done a lot, schools that are in bad conditions have been renovated and bad roads within the constituency has been repaired. We have done a lot of projects, just that we don’t display images like some other people will”.

He said very soon the floods affecting the entire constituency would be a thing of the past, “Jesse Okey-Joe, takes it as part of the priorities to make sure the canal that links to the Atlantic Ocean is being evacuated and rebuilt, ensuring that in the next rainy season, everywhere will be flood -free”.

Mazi Chuks Nwosu, Media and Communication Assistant to the Honourable member, added that the distribution was part of the honorable’s commitment to his constituent in the areas of elevating their challenges, especially the food aspect, considering the high food inflation in the country and the high cost of living.

He said it is what the minister has been doing over the years, “He has been affecting lives in the area of education, in the area of infrastructure, in the area of empowerment, making sure that the less privileged have one or two skills that they have learned, that will assist them in life. Like the proverb, ‘don’t give me a fish, but teach me how to fish’”.

Mazi Chuks, also disclosed that the gesture will be a continuous one as long as the honourable remains a member of the house. “Governance is a continuous thing, there is no end to governance. So far he remains a member of the assembly, he will be doing it at will. Last January he had about two acquisition skill, in February, we had one.

“Fortnight ago, we facilitated NEMA to come to the aid of flood victims. We shared food items today, we shall also share fertilizer to boost food production for the farming season. So this is a part of governance program that is happening, it’s not a one-off thing because governance is a continuous business. And so far as he still serve the constituents, he would continuously affect and impact the life of his constituents,” he explained.

A beneficiary, Ifeoma Okpala, ward F1, Isolo, excitedly said, “Food has become an issue in every home so we are super excited and we are thanking the honorable, Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi for this and pray that God will reimburse him for putting smiles on our faces and we pray that God put smiles on his face too” she prayed.