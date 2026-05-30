Group drums support, celebrates Mbah’s 3 years of innovative governance

A socio-political organisation, New Enugu Group, has congratulated the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, on what it described as three years of visionary, transformative and exemplary leadership that has repositioned the state for rapid economic growth and sustainable development.

The group, in a statement signed by its Convener, Barr. Henry Nnanna Okeke, praised Governor Mbah for introducing innovation-driven governance that has triggered unprecedented development across critical sectors of the state economy.

According to the group, the past three years under Governor Mbah’s administration have witnessed massive infrastructural renewal, economic expansion, improved security architecture, educational reforms, healthcare revitalisation and aggressive investment drive that have collectively transformed Enugu into one of the fastest growing states in Nigeria.

The statement noted that the administration’s landmark projects, including the ongoing dualisation and reconstruction of major urban and rural roads, the Enugu Smart Green Schools initiative, construction, upgrade re-equipment of Type-2 and Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 260 political wards, and the establishment of modern security command-and-control infrastructure, have significantly improved the quality of life of residents.

The group further highlighted the governor’s massive investments in transportation, digital governance, agriculture, water supply and housing development, describing them as bold interventions that have restored public confidence in governance.

It also commended the administration for the rapid transformation of the state’s transport system through the introduction of modern buses and transport terminals, ongoing urban renewal projects, and the ambitious plan to make Enugu a leading investment and technology destination in West Africa.

The group’s convener equally lauded the governor’s efforts in boosting internally generated revenue without imposing hardship on citizens, while attracting local and foreign investors into sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, real estate, energy and tourism.

The statement added that Governor Mbah’s leadership style, discipline, clear development blueprint and commitment to results have distinguished his administration and earned him widespread support across political, religious and social divides.

“Your Excellency’s leadership continues to inspire progress across different sectors. Today, we celebrate your commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Enugu State. The past three years have been marked by impactful, innovation-driven governance focused on growth, development and transforming Enugu State for a better future,” the statement read.

It further maintained that the governor has performed far beyond public expectations and transformed the state in a manner never before witnessed in its history.

Consequently, it called on the people of Enugu State to massively support Governor Mbah’s re-election bid in 2027 to enable him consolidate on the ongoing transformation agenda.

“Tomorrow is already here in Enugu State under Governor Peter Mbah. The people must sustain this momentum by giving him overwhelming support in 2027,” the group stated.