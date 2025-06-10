By Gabriel Dike

Greensprings School proudly delivered a stellar performance at the 2025 Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON) Music Competition, held recently.

This prestigious annual event celebrates Nigeria’s most promising young musicians, featuring solo and duet performances across a range of instruments including piano, recorder, saxophone, violin, and voice.

The school was represented by a talented group of 21 students; 15 from the secondary school and 6 from the elementary school who competed in both solo and duet categories.

Their performances reflected not only exceptional musical ability but also immense dedication, preparation, and professionalism. We are thrilled to announce that Greensprings students brought home 10 awards, including multiple 1st place finishes across both divisions, showcasing the breadth and depth of musical talent within our community.