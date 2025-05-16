From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has resolved to formally recognise traditional rulers as key players in state and national security matters.

This initiative comes amid ongoing efforts to review the 1999 Constitution and aims to enshrine traditional institutions within Nigeria’s governance framework.

At a meeting held at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, which lasted over four hours, governors and monarchs under the aegis of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTR) discussed constitutional amendments that will grant traditional rulers defined roles in managing rural communities and contributing to security and public order.

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the NGF-NCTR Joint Committee, Hope Uzodimma, highlighted the importance of involving traditional rulers in grassroots governance.

“Last year, the Nigerian Governors Forum met with the National Council of Traditional Rulers to explore ways to involve traditional rulers more directly in managing and governing our people at the rural level. With the ongoing constitutional amendment process, it is the perfect opportunity to assign clear responsibilities to these institutions.”

Uzodimma explained that a subcommittee comprising members from both the NGF and NCTR was established to develop proposals for this integration. “Today’s meeting was productive. The traditional rulers presented their proposals, which received near-unanimous support. We will now take these recommendations to the larger Governors Forum for approval and subsequently engage the National Assembly to ensure these changes are incorporated into the constitution.”

He reiterated the urgency of this initiative in light of Nigeria’s current security challenges:

“The insecurity in the country has shown that ungoverned rural areas must be properly managed. There is no better way to achieve this than by involving traditional institutions. Their role will complement the efforts of security agencies, combining kinetic and non-kinetic approaches for a more effective response.”

In his welcome remarks, Uzodimma stressed the critical role of traditional rulers in fostering peace and security at the community level.

“Our country faces complex security challenges that often begin at the grassroots. Traditional rulers have unique authority and moral influence to provide early warnings, mediate conflicts, and support government interventions. The proposed constitutional amendment recognizes this reality by formally including them in State and National Security Councils.

“Security is local. Insurgency, banditry, communal violence, and misinformation all start within communities. Therefore, our response must also start there. This bill is not just symbolic; it is a strategic necessity to build resilient community structures that work hand in hand with state institutions.”

Uzodimma concluded by underlining the collaborative spirit of the meeting: “With the bill already having passed the Senate’s second reading, this meeting is timely to refine the framework and ensure smooth cooperation between traditional rulers and elected officials, especially at the local government level. Together, we can create a more secure and stable Nigeria.”