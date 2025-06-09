From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Kinsmen of Cross River State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, has thrown their weight behind his second-term bid as well as the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They declared their support for the Governor and President during an endorsement rally organized at Odukpani LGA council headquarters.

Moving a motion for the reelection of President Tinubu, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, lawmaker representing the Southern Senatorial district praised the president for flagging off the Coastal Highway in the state.

He said initiatives of President Tinubu like the Student Loan Fund has ensured that more Nigerians get access to education.

Chairman of Odukpani LGA while moving a motion for the reelection of the governor said the governor has done wonders within two years.

“Governor Otu has done wonders within the last two years, and as a council, we have been trying our best not to let the governor down, as the council is a standard for other councils in the state”, he said.

In his response, Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Ironbar, said he has been challenged to do more for the state with the endorsement.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, and with this endorsement you are channeling me to do more in subsequent years.

“We are setting the stand and creating platforms for our people to grow. We are also laying foundations for our youths to grow and become leaders of tomorrow,” the governor said.