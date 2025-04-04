From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has called on the Federal Government and corporate bodies to invest in local enterprises to empower communities and foster self-reliance.

The Governor made the call at the inaugural ‘Made in Benue Products Exhibition,’ which was held at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the state capital.

He asserted that the exhibition was not just an exhibition but a persuasive statement about the modernisation and industriousness of local entrepreneurs.

According to him, the exhibition marks a considerable breakthrough in the state’s journey towards economic rejuvenation and industrial advancement.

He said: “This exhibition brings their products to the public glare, reassuring the manufacturers and unmasking them to sponsors, investors and larger markets.”

He recognised the challenges inherited from years of negligence and infrastructural decomposition, but affirmed the responsibility to resuscitate moribund industries and foster new ones.

“Our transcendent goal is not purely revamping the existing networks but laying the foundation for sustainable industrial growth,” he stated.

He pointed out the successes of initiatives like the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), which has spearheaded the establishment of mini-industries, the governor showcased how local resources were being utilised to generate jobs and minimise dependency on external markets.

The exhibition further displayed products crafted primarily from local raw materials, embodying the potential for Benue to build a self-satisfactory industrial base.

He said: “Given the right support, our people can compete enthusiastically in any market, both nationally and internationally.”

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government and corporate bodies to invest in local enterprises to empower communities and foster self-reliance.

He assured that, “the exhibition produced a varied bundle of innovations. It remained as a testimonial to the resilience and creativity of the Benue people, reinforcing the message that economic prosperity can be achieved through local dexterity and mutual effort.”

The governor encouraged all participants to be enthusiastic about the advertised products, emphasising the importance of reinforcing local industries for the continuous economic future of Benue State.

Welcoming participants to the event, the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation in Benue State, Nick Eworo, said the theme of the exhibition, “Innovating for a Sustainable Future,” reflects the state government’s commitment to leveraging science, technology and entrepreneurship to drive lasting change.

He said: “The groundbreaking advancements and ingenuity on display here is only the tip of the iceberg. Benue is brimming with untapped talents, and what you see today is just a glimpse of the vast potential that exists across our state.

“May this gathering inspire innovation, drive economic transformation and set the stage for a new era of technological excellence in Benue State,” he prayed.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, commended Governor Alia for his vision and commitment to promote local enterprises, empower entrepreneurs and develop the economy.

She said Benue is known as the food basket of the nation due to its varied agricultural potentials and there was the need to tap them for economic growth.

Oduwole said the Federal Government was supporting new regulations for SMEs to grow and also strengthening investment components.

According to her, SMEs account for 40 percent of the nation’s GDP, and are also responsible for 90 percent workforce through job creation, hence, the willingness to create an enabling environment for SMEs to strive.

“We will continue to create and support export businesses. This exhibition is a call to action and support for ingenuity. I commend the ingenuity of these inventors. Let us continue to grow our economy and enhance development,” she said.