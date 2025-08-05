From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has unveiled a youth-driven strategy that leverages the power of digital media to shape public perception and counter opposition narratives.

The initiative is a bold move to amplify the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at both federal and state levels.

Speaking at the opening of a one-day capacity-building workshop for APC social media influencers held in Sokoto, Goronyo said the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s 9-point Smart Agenda.

According to him, both agendas prioritize youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and effective communication as key drivers of inclusive governance.

“Social media is not just a tool for interactionit is a powerful force for narrative control and civic education, by equipping our young digital influencers with the right skills, we are ensuring that the successes of the Tinubu administration and Governor Aliyu’s reforms are well communicated to the public.”

The minister emphasized the need for accuracy, speed, and digital literacy in combating the spread of misinformation, which he said is often used by opposition elements to undermine the progress made by the APC governments.

Representing Governor Ahmed Aliyu at the event, Deputy Governor Engr. Idris Muhammad Gobir noted that social media handlers have become crucial players in modern governance.

He urged participants to use their platforms to defend facts, highlight achievements, and push back against fake news.

“When digital influencers are well-informed and strategic, the opposition will find it hard to mislead the public,” Gobir stated, commending Goronyo for initiating the training.

Also speaking at the event, Abubakar Bawa, Director General of Media and Publicity to the Sokoto Governor, and Dr. Yakubu Lamai, Director General of Strategic Communication and Events Management to the Nasarawa State Governor, described Tinubu and Aliyu as visionary leaders who are transforming Nigeria through bold reforms.

“We need citizen journalists who deal in facts, not fiction, let us build media platforms powered by truth and urgency, not propaganda.”

The workshop, attended by over 300 APC supporters and influencers at the 1,000-capacity Tinubu Hall in Gawon Nama, focused on new media strategies, political communication, and content development.

Sokoto APC Chairman, Hon. Isah Sadik Achida, urged participants to remain proactive and aggressive in defending the party’s achievements, especially ahead of future political contests.

“Our track record in just two years speaks for itself, but it’s up to you, the digital generation, to tell that story boldly.”