Google transforms Android into AI-powered ‘Intelligent System’ with Gemini features

By Chinenye Anuforo

Google has announced a major transformation of Android, introducing a new generation of artificial intelligence-powered features designed to make smartphones smarter, safer and more personal for millions of users worldwide.

The announcement was made during “The Android Show: I/O Edition,” a prelude to the company’s annual Google I/O developer conference.

Google said Android is evolving from a traditional operating system into what it describes as an “Intelligent System” powered by Gemini AI, capable of proactively assisting users across smartphones, tablets, laptops and vehicles.

The technology giant unveiled 12 major upgrades expected to redefine the Android experience, especially in areas such as productivity, security, communication and digital wellbeing.

One of the headline features is Gemini App Automation, which allows Android devices to perform multi-step tasks across applications automatically. Users can simply issue voice commands for activities such as planning trips, organising shopping lists or handling digital errands without manually navigating several apps.

Another standout innovation is “Rambler,” a new AI-powered voice typing feature in Gboard that converts natural speech into refined written messages while supporting multilingual conversations.

Google also announced a Gemini-powered assistant for Chrome on Android that can summarise articles, answer questions about webpages and help users understand complex online content without leaving the browser.

To boost creativity, the company introduced “Nano Banana,” an image-generation tool capable of turning text-heavy webpages into infographics or redesigning photos instantly within Chrome.

In a move aimed at improving connectivity between mobile ecosystems, Google is expanding Quick Share to support easier file sharing with iPhone users through QR-code-enabled cloud transfers.

The company further unveiled “OSmosis,” a wireless migration tool that allows users moving from iPhones to Android devices to transfer messages, passwords, contacts, apps and even home screen layouts seamlessly.

Google also deepened its partnership with to bring advanced creator tools to Instagram on Android flagship phones, including Ultra HDR imaging, Night Sight photography and enhanced video stabilisation.

For digital wellbeing, Android users will soon gain access to “Pause Point,” a feature that introduces mandatory pauses before opening distracting apps in an effort to reduce excessive screen time and mindless scrolling.

Security also received major attention, with Google introducing enhanced biometric theft protection for Android 17 devices. The feature ensures stolen phones remain inaccessible without fingerprint or facial authentication.

The company additionally unveiled “Noto 3D,” a refreshed emoji experience featuring nearly 4,000 redesigned 3D emoji icons.

Other updates include AI-powered autofill capabilities for forms and “Create My Widget,” a generative AI feature that lets users create customised widgets using simple voice or text descriptions.

Google said the features will begin rolling out in phases later this year and throughout 2026 across supported Android devices globally.

The company added that more AI-focused announcements are expected during the main Google I/O conference scheduled for next week.