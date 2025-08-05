From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State government has announced plans to adopt Programme-Based Budgeting (PBB) for the 2026 fiscal year, aiming to enhance performance-driven governance, transparency, and accountability.

The shift was announced by the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Salihu Baba, during the opening of a five-day technical workshop on Monday, August 4, 2025, in Gombe, focused on developing the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Sector Strategies (MTSS).

Baba explained that PBB marks a departure from traditional line-item budgeting. “The introduction of programme-based budgeting organises budgetary information around the government’s programmes and services. The budget will show the costs of each programme, the revenue it will generate, and ways to evaluate its effectiveness and outputs through performance metrics,” he stated.

The Commissioner emphasised that the reform aligns with the Gombe State Ten-Year Development Plan (DEVAGOM) and commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his foresight in institutionalising data-driven planning and sustainable public finance management.

“There is a need for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to enrich their budgeting processes, particularly in selecting projects and programmes for budgetary allocation and implementation, to ensure transparency, accountability, and data-driven decision-making,” Baba added.

The workshop, supported by UNICEF, brought together representatives from MDAs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and technical consultants to develop sector-specific strategies for the medium term. Baba urged participants to take the exercise seriously, noting that the MTSS outcomes will serve as a blueprint for funding decisions and performance assessments over the next three years.