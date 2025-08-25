From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Monday signed into law a bill establishing 13 new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), marking what he described as a historic milestone in bringing governance closer to the people.

Speaking at the Government House during the signing ceremony, the governor said the creation of the LCDAs was in line with constitutional provisions empowering states to enact laws for the peace, order, and good governance of their territories.

He noted that the exercise not only fulfils the mandate of the Gombe State House of Assembly but also aligns with the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, aimed at ensuring equitable development and enhancing the welfare of citizens.

According to him, the newly created LCDAs are Akko North (Amada), Akko West (Pindiga), Balanga South (Bambam), Billiri West (Taal), Dukku North (Malala), Funakaye South (Tongo), Gombe South (Bolari), Kaltungo East (Wange), Kwami West (Bojude), Nafada South (Birin Fulani), Pero-Chonge (Filiya), Yamaltu East (Dadinkowa), and Yamaltu West (Zambuk). They are to complement the existing 11 local government areas in the state.

The governor issued a direct charge to the existing local government councils and the new LCDAs to channel resources and attention to four critical sectors: security, basic education, primary healthcare, and agriculture. He described these areas as the “bedrock upon which a prosperous, secure, and self-reliant Gombe State shall be built.”

“This directive takes immediate effect,” he stressed. “Every local administration must ensure communities enjoy adequate security coverage, every child has access to quality education, every family can reach essential healthcare services, and farmers receive support to feed our people and grow the economy.”

The governor further warned against dispersing resources on non-priority areas, insisting that measurable impacts in the four sectors must be visible within six months.

He urged council chairmen and administrators to work hard and deliver results, assuring that his administration remains committed to deepening grassroots governance and accelerating development across the state.