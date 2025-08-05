By Sunday Ani

A senior lecturer in the Department of Linguistics, African and Asian Studies at the University of Lagos (Unilag), Dr Adetoro Banwo, has urged the international community to continue to act swiftly against nations that exhibit aggression, invasion, or attack towards another country.

He said China’s victory against aggression represents a global victory, noting that the international community must never undermine the quest for peace.

Banwo gave this advice in a paper titled “China’s Anniversaries: From Peace to Unity,” which he delivered at the 80th anniversary of China.

He said China consistently upholds peaceful coexistence, respect for national sovereignty, and non-interference in other nations’ affairs, adding that the international community should actively safeguard and uphold these principles.

He added, “The international community’s peace efforts to end Japan’s harsh hostilities protected China’s sovereign rights over its territories. China’s protection of its sovereign rights and territories leads us to another significant anniversary this year.

“China’s global efforts as an arbiter of peace and unity are undeniable. In Africa, China actively safeguards peace, helping the continent address terrorism, counter-terrorism, and regional conflicts. At the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024 meeting, China launched the Partnership Action for Common Security, pledging RMB 1 billion for Africa’s military assistance.

“China also supports African peacekeeping operations through the United Nations Mission, helping this international body to secure peace through its actions in nations like Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. As a member of the UN Security Council, China also uses its veto power to dissuade countries from interfering with the sovereignty of many African nations.

“China also established the UN Peace and Development Trust Fund for numerous projects to train and guarantee peace in Africa. This project disbursed over $11 million for various training initiatives across Africa. Africa’s security dilemma and deficit have been a major concern for China, and it has assiduously worked to ensure the continent’s safety. China cooperates with many multilateral organisations to secure peace in Africa, including the United Nations and the African Union.

“These Chinese anniversaries bring forth a call for unity in peace and development.”