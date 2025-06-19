From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The former gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Hon. Msoo Ghasarah, has urged the people of Benue, particularly the young ones, to transform their grief over the killings into a catalyst for positive change to honour the memories of the dead.

Ghasarah made this call in his statement titled “Benue Deserves Better: A Plea for Peace and Protection,” made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday.

He urged every young person in Benue State to stay calm but vigilant while remaining lawful and to channel their pain into purposeful action.

He said: “To the young people of Benue, I say, let us remain steadfast, vigilant, and committed to the rule of law. Let us transform our grief into a catalyst for positive change and honour the memory of those we have lost by working tirelessly towards a brighter future for our state.”

The statement read further: “Fellow citizens of Benue, I stand before you today not only as a former APC gubernatorial aspirant but also as a son of this land, a brother to those who mourn, and a voice for the voiceless whose lives were brutally taken in Yelwata.

“On July 14, 2025, our beloved community of Yelwata was plunged into terror and mourning due to violent attacks allegedly carried out by perpetrators.

“These attacks claimed innocent lives, razed homes, and spread a wave of grief and trauma that words alone cannot describe.

“The horrific scenes that unfolded—bodies of our people lifeless, families wailing in anguish, and fear etched into the eyes of every survivor—are shocking. This is not the first time we have faced such cruelty. The soil of Benue has soaked too much blood, the blood of farmers, mothers, fathers, and children.

“We cannot continue like this. I condemn, in the strongest terms, this heinous attack and every form of violence against our people. The impunity with which these acts are carried out must come to an end,” he said.

Ghasarah, who noted that Benue communities deserve peace, added that “our people deserve justice, and our state deserves protection.”

He urged the state governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to take stronger action in ending the insurgency, saying, “The time for words is over; this is the time for decisive action. As the elected leader, protecting lives and property must remain your foremost priority.”

He also called on the federal government to act swiftly, as the people of Benue are citizens of Nigeria and must not be treated as expendable.

He called for the immediate deployment of security operatives to vulnerable areas, forensic investigation and arrest of the perpetrators, and adequate compensation and humanitarian support for displaced persons.

Ghasarah also urged all stakeholders, including religious leaders, traditional rulers, and community groups, to put aside differences and work together to safeguard the community’s well-being, acknowledging that true peace can only be achieved when justice is upheld.