The founder and General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church, Prophet Adefolusho Olasele, also known as Abbas Ajakaiye, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for his alleged role in the shipments of illicit drugs from Ghana to Nigeria.

According to a statement by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, Olasele was arrested on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at his church in Okun Ajah, Lekki, Lagos, after being on the run for months.

Babafemi added that the clergyman fled to Ghana in June to evade arrest after operatives linked him to two cannabis seizures — 200kg recovered at the Okun Ajah beach on June 4 and 700kg found in his delivery van on July 6.

“Prophet Adefolusho was arrested at his church located in Okun Ajah, Ogombo Road, Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday, August 3, 2025, by the NDLEA officers who waited for him since morning to conclude the Sunday worship service in the evening before moving in on him the moment he stepped out of the church premises.

“The arrest came after he had evaded arrest twice and fled to Ghana to hide since June, when operatives started trailing him following the seizure of two shipments of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis linked to him.

“The first seizure of 200kg of the psychoactive substance was made at the Okun Ajah beach on June 4, 2025, while another consignment of 700kg of the same substance was recovered from his delivery van on July 6, 2025.

“In his statement, he admitted ferrying the illicit consignments through the waterways from Ghana into Nigeria, adding that he had fled to the West African country to hide after he escaped arrest twice in the recent past,” Babafemi shared.