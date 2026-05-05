Garo sworn in as Kano’s new deputy governor

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Murtala Sule Garo on Tuesday took the oath of office as the new deputy governor of Kano State, formally assuming office.

The oath was administered by the Chief Judge of Kano State, Dije Abdu Aboki, in the presence of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other dignitaries, including former governors Ibrahim Shekarau and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

At the event held at Government House, Governor Yusuf charged his deputy to uphold the Constitution and discharge his duties with integrity, discipline and a strong sense of accountability.

He said public office demands not only loyalty but also transparency and a deep commitment to the welfare of the people.

The governor reiterated his administration’s focus on delivering tangible dividends of democracy through improvements in infrastructure, education and healthcare, urging the new deputy governor to align fully with these priorities.

In his acceptance remarks, Garo expressed deep appreciation to the governor and the people of Kano State for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged loyalty to the administration and commitment to its programmes.

He said the task ahead would require diligence, experience and a clear sense of purpose, assuring the gathering that he would deploy his expertise to support the governor in strengthening governance and improving service delivery.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to promoting peace, stability and inclusive growth, stressing the need for sustainable development and pledging to remain accessible and responsive while working closely with stakeholders to address emerging challenges and advance shared prosperity across the state.