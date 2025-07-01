From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, has announced plans to confer an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc., Honoris Causa) on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in recognition of his outstanding contributions to national development, leadership and service.

An official communication signed by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Umaru Pate, disclosed that the conferment was unanimously approved by both the Senate and Governing Council.

The honorary degree will be presented during the convocation ceremony slated for Saturday, July 5, at the main campus in Kashere, Gombe State.

According to the university, Kalu’s record of excellence in public service, private enterprise, philanthropy and youth empowerment formed the basis for the recognition. The letter described him as a distinguished national figure, whose leadership has left an enduring impact across sectors.

Professor Pate, speaking on behalf of the university community, congratulated Senator Kalu and commended his contributions to Nigeria’s progress, expressing pride in hosting him for the upcoming ceremony. A detailed schedule of the convocation events will be released in due course.

Kalu’s track record in education reform, both as former Governor of Abia State and current Senator representing Abia North, has been instrumental in shaping educational opportunities and driving long-term socio-economic progress in Nigeria. During his tenure as governor from 1999 to 2007, Kalu introduced a comprehensive free education policy from primary to secondary school and subsidised tertiary education. He backed the initiative with large-scale infrastructure investment, renovating more than 821 schools, building over 500 new classrooms and supplying over 155,000 desks and instructional materials. His administration also launched a free school transport system and distributed learning kits statewide.

Kalu also upgraded the Aba General Hospital into the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), significantly increased funding for Abia State University (ABSU) and secured full accreditation for multiple faculties.

His administration maintained uninterrupted school sessions, with teachers never resorting to strikes due to timely salary payments and effective union engagement.

His focus on human capital extended to scholarship programmes, both government-backed and personally funded. Thousands of students received local and international scholarships, particularly in medicine and the sciences under his leadership.

In the Senate, Kalu has sustained this momentum, deploying constituency funds to rehabilitate schools, construct over 100 classroom blocks and provide educational supplies across Abia North.

Through the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, he has further expanded educational access by sponsoring students to universities abroad, including South America, China and Europe.

At the legislative level, he sponsored key reforms such as the Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to broaden access to quality education and strengthen federal support for basic schooling and the school feeding programme.

Kalu’s unwavering commitment to education continues to position him as one of the foremost champions of youth development and educational advancement in Nigeria.