Fubara was not pressured to drop out of 2027 guber race – Shagari

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Mukhtar Shagari, has dismissed claims that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara was forced to withdraw from the 2027 governorship race, insisting that the decision was entirely voluntary.

Speaking on ARISE News, Shagari said Fubara, as an experienced and educated political leader, has the constitutional right to either participate in the democratic process or step away from it without external pressure.

According to him, the Rivers governor made his position clear after holding consultations and never suggested that anyone compelled him to opt out of the 2027 political process.

“Governor Fubara is a mature and well-educated leader who, like every Nigerian, has the right to participate in the democratic process or choose not to,” Shagari said.

He maintained that unnecessary speculation surrounding the governor’s decision should be avoided, stressing that it remains a personal political choice that deserves respect.

Shagari also noted that despite deciding not to participate in the 2027 governorship process, Fubara has continued to affirm his loyalty to his political platform.

“He has made his decision not to take part in the 2027 political process, and that choice should be respected,” he added.

The former deputy governor insisted that there was no indication of coercion or political intimidation behind Fubara’s stance, contrary to claims circulating in some political circles.

“He has also not suggested that anyone forced or influenced his choice. Ultimately, it is a personal decision, and it should be treated as such without unnecessary speculation,” Shagari stated.