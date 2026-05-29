From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu (FUAHSE) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system through specialised medical training and strategic institutional partnerships aimed at producing more skilled healthcare professionals.

The university said its academic programmes and facilities were deliberately structured to address manpower gaps in the nation’s health sector and support the Federal Government’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. John Emaimo, stated this while receiving the management team of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) during a visit to the institution’s campus in Enugu.

The delegation visited the university to formally invite the institution to the 20th Annual Scientific Conference and All Fellows’ Congress (ASCAF) of the college, scheduled to be held in Enugu from August 3 to August 7, 2026.

Emaimo said FUAHSE was positioning itself as a major contributor to the development of specialised healthcare manpower in Nigeria through innovative programmes tailored to emerging medical needs.

He said some of the university’s courses, including Speech Therapy, were introduced to bridge critical gaps in healthcare services and provide the specialised professionals required in the sector.

“Our doors are open for professionals to come in and offer improved medical practices for the nation and we are happy to work with you,” Emaimo stated.

He also expressed delight at hosting some of the country’s leading medical experts, including Prof. Sean Ohaegbulam, whom he described as the founder of Nigeria’s only neurosurgical hospital.

The vice chancellor noted that both FUAHSE and the NPMCN shared a common vision of strengthening medical education and producing the skilled healthcare workforce needed in Nigeria and beyond.

Earlier, President of the NPMCN, Prof. Anthony Ikefuna, explained that the college, a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Health, was responsible for regulating and training resident doctors as well as postgraduate medical and dental practitioners in the country.

Ikefuna said the college remained committed to advancing postgraduate medical education and professional standards to improve healthcare services nationwide.