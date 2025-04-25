By Bolaji Okunola

In a remarkable blend of sports and finance, no fewer than eight former Super Eagles players paid a courtesy visit to Spring Sky Finance Company on Monday as part of a business engagement initiative.

The football legends, who visited the bank’s headquarters in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, also took the opportunity to open accounts with the newly established digital bank.

Among the football veterans present were Friday Ekpo, Festus Odini, MBA Edward Agbai, Godwin Okpara, Friday Elaho, Victor Agali, and Ameachi Nwanze—all of whom proudly represented Nigeria at various points in their illustrious careers.

Friday Ekpo, a former midfielder for the Nigerian national team from 1989 to 1993, featured in 19 international matches and was part of the squad for the 1992 African Cup of Nations.

His club career spanned stints with Abiola Babes, Leventis United, Shell FC of Gabon, and Al-Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Festus Odini, a member of the victorious Japan ’93 Golden Eaglets team that won gold alongside legends like Kanu Nwankwo and Wilson Oruma, shared highlights of his club career in Germany with Tennis Borussia Berlin, Spandau 03, and Babelsberg 04.

MBA Edward Agbai, who earned his first Super Eagles invitation under coach Clemens Westerhof in 1990, recalled his dynamic career, which included appearances for Stationary Stores, Rangers International, Julius Berger, and Iwuanyanwu Nationale. His international club experience spans Saudi Arabia, Germany, China, Canada, and Israel.

Godwin Okpara, a former Super Eagles defender, brought with him the prestige of playing for top-tier European clubs such as Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Friday Elaho, a seasoned midfielder, played for Brøndby FC in Denmark and a host of Nigerian clubs, including Bendel Insurance, NEPA Lagos FC, Julius Berger FC, and Sporting Club de Toulon in France.

Victor Okechukwu Agali, a 46-year-old former forward known for his imposing 193 cm frame, also graced the visit. Agali played for several international clubs and was a consistent presence in Nigeria’s attack during his time with the national team.

Ameachi Nwanze, former captain of Julius Berger FC, was also among the visiting football legends. Nwanze had a distinguished local career, featuring prominently for Stationary Stores FC and Kano Pillars FC, where he was known for his leadership and solid defensive play.

The visit coincided with Spring Sky Finance’s recent launch of its digital banking services, which are scheduled to formally commence on February 28, 2025, in Lagos.

The company is positioning itself as a transformative force in Nigeria’s financial sector, promising improved loan accessibility and tailored credit solutions for businesses and individuals.

Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, Chairman of Spring Sky Finance, highlighted the bank’s mission to empower communities through innovative, customer-focused financial services.

“With over 35 years of experience in banking, we are committed to delivering modern financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Dr. Oritsejafor stated. “At Spring Sky, we embody the vitality and limitless possibilities of a spring sky.”

The company’s digital banking strategy emphasises financial inclusion, swift service delivery, and advanced technology integration, aiming to support macro, micro, and small business growth across Nigeria.