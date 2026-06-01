By Philip Nwosu

Foreign naval vessels from Africa and beyond have arrived in Lagos ahead of the 2026 International Fleet Review (IFR), one of the major events marking the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, is expected to review naval vessels from Nigeria and participating friendly nations during the ceremony scheduled to hold at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront.

Naval sources disclosed that warships from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Brazil, Benin Republic and South Africa will participate in the fleet review alongside Nigerian Navy ships, including NNS Kada, NNS Ekulu, NNS Calabar, NNS Sokoto, NNS Osun and NNS Kano.

Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, described the International Fleet Review as a prestigious maritime event designed to showcase Nigeria’s naval capabilities and strengthen international maritime partnerships.

According to him, the event would bring together naval forces from across the world to demonstrate interoperability, operational excellence and cooperation in maritime security.

The fleet review is expected to feature a grand parade of ships, live operational demonstrations, ceremonial inspections and diplomatic engagements aimed at reinforcing regional and global maritime collaboration.

The Nigerian Navy said the anniversary celebration represents seven decades of courage, professionalism and dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain while fostering strategic partnerships with friendly nations.

As part of the activities, an International Maritime Exhibition will also be held to showcase cutting-edge technologies, equipment and innovative solutions shaping modern naval operations across the world.

The celebrations will further feature the Sixth Sea Power for Africa Symposium, a high-level conference themed: “Leveraging Technology for Enhanced Maritime Security in Africa.”

Speaking on the symposium, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said the theme was carefully selected to provide a platform for naval leaders, maritime experts and policymakers to discuss how emerging technologies can be deployed to address Africa’s maritime security challenges.

He noted that the symposium would offer participants opportunities to share operational experiences, strengthen cooperation and develop strategies for the effective governance and protection of Africa’s maritime environment.

“The Sixth Sea Power for Africa Symposium will feature conference sessions, networking events and an international exhibition showcasing the latest naval equipment, technologies and solutions that will help our navies effectively protect Africa’s maritime interests,” Abbas said.

He expressed optimism that the gathering would strengthen partnerships among African and international navies while contributing to a safer and more secure maritime future for the continent.

The International Fleet Review is widely regarded as one of the highlights of the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations and underscores the service’s growing role in regional and global maritime security cooperation.

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