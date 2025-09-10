• Hands over N100m award to Enugu as Model Green State

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday officially launched the RHI Green Nigeria Challenge, a nationwide environmental competition aimed at empowering families, youth groups, communities, and states to engage in tree planting and environmental cleanliness.

She launched it at the quarterly meeting with state coordinators of the RHI and wives of governors.

The initiative, under the banner “Go Green Today for a Greener Tomorrow,” offers a grand prize of N20 million for the best-performing household, alongside significant rewards for community groups and states.

At the launch event, the First Lady presented a N100 million cheque to Enugu State, recognizing it as the Model Green State. “They earned it,” Mrs Tinubu affirmed when asked about Enugu’s early recognition, adding, “It’s not only in planting trees, but in environmental cleanliness. If you go to Enugu, Enugu is clean.” She recounted a conversation with the First Lady of Enugu State, praising the proactive approach to tackling environmental issues: “When she sees anything that the governor doesn’t want to see—any litter around it—they call and fix it immediately. And I think that’s the best way to go.”

The RHI Green Nigeria Challenge is divided into three categories. The Household Category focuses on 11 northern states vulnerable to desertification, encouraging tree planting with a minimum of one tree per household to qualify. The Community Category invites local governments, youth groups, schools, and NGOs nationwide to reclaim and transform degraded or abandoned spaces into eco-friendly areas.

Lastly, the State Category involves competition among states (excluding Enugu, which has already been rewarded) based on tree coverage along major roads and inner streets.

On the motivation behind the initiative, the First Lady shared her personal history and inspiration: “As a biologist, I’ve always loved to go clean. During the time my husband was governor of Lagos State, I used to go clean clogged drains. I was young, and I used a lot of energy because the light they put in the State House was just too much, so I had to go out there.” She emphasised leading by example: “People have to see you do what you want them to do. And it’s more appealing and attractive that way.”

Reflecting on her experience at an international level, the First Lady recalled attending the G20 summit in Brazil with President Bola Tinubu and was hosted by the First Lady of Brazil. “One of the things they are going to be looking at is plastic waste. Every country is buying into it, cleaning their oceans and waterways because the fauna in the sea is being affected by waste dumped into the sea.”

She highlighted ongoing efforts in Nigeria to address this issue in states like Lagos and encouraged youth involvement through environmental clubs in schools.

The First Lady also stressed collaboration: “We are working with the minister of environment. We’ve had several meetings, including one in Lagos, and teams have visited Ghana to learn more.” She called on schools, local governments, and communities to adopt similar green initiatives.

Mrs Tinubu revealed plans to recognize the gardeners who maintain the Presidential Villa’s green scenery, saying, “The villa has to be given a prize. I’m going to take that up. They’ve been keeping the gardens beautifully. Even the flowers in my waiting room come from the villa gardens. They’ve done well, and we have to commend them.”

Receiving the award on behalf of her husband, the Governor of Enugu State, Nkechinyere Mbah, the RHI coordinator for the state, expressed appreciation: “Firstly, I would like to thank the mother of the federation, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for recognizing Enugu State as the green state. My husband’s tireless effort and proactive leadership have made Enugu not just about planting trees but also about sanitation and cleanliness.”

She pledged, “We will not relent. We’ll continue pushing to be the role model to other states.”

Kwara State’s First Lady and Chairperson of Governors Spouses Forum, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, spoke about the importance of reaching the grassroots: “We have commissioners, the State House of Assembly, religious leaders, traditional leaders, local governments, CSOs, and school children involved. We make sure everyone is part of this effort.” She added that sustained sensitization is key: “We do jingles on TV, radio, and other platforms so people know the good work being done.”

The RHI Green Nigeria Challenge is poised to inspire a nationwide commitment to a cleaner and greener environment, with key submission deadlines set for 2026. Interested participants are advised learn more and submit entries at www.rhinitiative.org.