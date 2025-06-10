Gov. Mbah, wife pledge collaboration

*From Jude Chinedu, Enugu*

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has flagged off the Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign, an initiative of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, OAFLAD, and global partners to eradicate HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis by 2030.

Flagging-off the campaign at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, on Tuesday, the founder of the Renewed Hope Foundation, Senator Tinubu said the initiative was an imperative, since Nigeria bore the highest burdens of HIV infection in sub-Saharan African due to her large population.

“We launched the campaign in January 2025 and have flagged it off in five political zones of North Central, North East, North West, South South and South West. Today, we have flagged off the campaign in southeast to complete the Free to Shine campaign.

“Our aim is to reduce HIV infection among women, prevent mother and child transmission and ensure that every child born with it gets the necessary treatment,” Tinubu said.

She thanked Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and his Wife, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah and the people Enugu State for the warm reception accorded to her and her entourage. During her two-day working visit.

Throwing his weight behind the campaign, Governor Mbah, said his administration had taken health seriously because a healthy population is the foundation on which progress is built.

“Here in Enugu State, we have aligned our healthcare priorities with the vision of the ‘Free to Shine Campaign.’

“By September, we would have completed and fully equipped 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres in all wards — each with accommodation for health workers to ensure round-the-clock care.

“We have also strengthened our secondary and tertiary healthcare systems and broadened access to health insurance and emergency services, especially for the most vulnerable.

“These efforts are already yielding results — with a significant reduction in maternal, under-five and infant mortality.

“But we know the work is not done. No health system can thrive in isolation or assume it no longer needs support. This is why we embrace the goals of the ‘Free to Shine Campaign’ — goals that seek to eliminate stigma, expand access to HIV treatment, and, most importantly, end mother-to-child transmission of HIV,” he stated.

The First Lady of Enugu State, Mrs Mbah, commended Senator Tinubu and OAFLAD for providing leadership against the scourges of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.

“I commend the First Lady, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for demonstrating leadership and commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians.

“As 2023 data from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) shows, Nigeria has one hundred and forty thousand (140,000) children aged 0 – 14 living with HIV, with twenty-two thousand (22,000) deaths each year. This is an enormous public health burden with vast social and economic implications. So, the ‘Free to Shine Campaign’ is indeed a creation of necessity,” Mrs. Mbah said.

She expressed total support for the initiative, noting that “collaboration is the driving force of change and development.”

“When we collaborate, problems that seem intractable are solved. So, I am confident that the goals of this campaign will be achieved in Enugu State, in Nigeria – and across Africa. What is required is whole-hearted dedication,” she concluded.

The event featured a general overview of the Free to Shine Campaign, by the Executive Secretary for OAFLAD, Dr. Nardos Berhanu, testimonials and experience sharing by persons living with HIV/AIDS, drama presentation by Members of the National Youth Service Corps, and goodwill messages by development partners, among others.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian First Lady was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Ugosinamba (Precious Jewel/Eagle from another kingdom) by the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, citing her love for Enugu and service to the nation and humanity.