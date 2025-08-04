By Adewale Sanyaolu

GENESIS Energy, a pan-African clean energy infrastructure development and asset management company has announced a strategic partnership with Global Citizen, an international advocacy organisation on a mission to end extreme poverty, as a Campaign Policy Partner on its Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign.

The landmark agreement, formalised during an exclusive high-level event in London, highlights GENESIS Energy’s commitment to the African energy sector by driving investment and policy change for cleaner communities, industries, and a sustainable future, while also supporting global efforts to attract investment in clean energy and bolster energy access.

Through the partnership, GENESIS Energy and Global Citizen will collaborate on a unifying, energy-focused campaign that accelerates access to clean energy and amplifies climate solutions. Leveraging Global Citizen’s advocacy platform and extensive global network, the campaign will engage government leaders, donors, civil society, and private sector actors to mobilise resources and shape policy that enables a just energy transition in Africa.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Chairman and CEO of GENESIS Energy, Mr. Akinwole II Omoboriowo, emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to accelerating sustainable clean energy access and the company’s mission of “Lighting Up Africa One Community at a Time’’.

“At GENESIS Energy, we believe clean, reliable energy is the foundation of economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability. Through our partnership with Global Citizen, we are raising awareness and championing clean energy’s vital role in closing Africa’s energy gap. Together, we will drive innovation and advocate for policy changes that accelerate access to energy—bringing opportunities to millions of underserved communities.

Clean energy is more than power; it’s a catalyst for transformation. Our work today sets the stage for decades of sustainable progress—empowering communities, creating jobs, and contributing meaningfully to the global fight against climate change. This partnership is not just about energy. It’s about opportunity, equity, and shaping the future for generations to come.”

The partnership will prioritise thought leadership campaigns on Clean Energy, policy engagements and donor mobilization for high-impact projects. It aims to advocate for the role of clean gas in the energy sector and influence policies that support clean energy access.

This effort aligns with the United Nations’ call for urgent climate action and supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 on affordable and clean energy, and SDG 13 on climate action. By addressing energy challenges, the partnership will help improve access to clean energy for underserved communities and contribute to global climate targets.

“Access to clean, reliable and affordable energy is essential to driving economic development and remains a critical lever in the global fight to eradicate extreme poverty.,” said Michael Sheldrick Co-Founder and Chief Policy, Impact, and Global Affairs Officer, Global Citizen. “Together, with GENESIS Energy we’re committed to supporting an energy transition that delivers returns – creating jobs, scaling private capital, driving policy change and expanding access to reliable power for millions.”