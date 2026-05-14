FHA to develop 195 housing units in Ogun after Tinubu’s directive

In its continued quest at tackling the nation’s housing challenges, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Wednesday, performed a groundbreaking ceremony at Ofada, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The ceremony, which kickstarts the construction of FHA Gateway Estate in Ogun State, was performed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Authority, Hon Oyetunde Ojo, and had many dignitaries in attendance.

Speaking at the event, FHA Chief Executive, Hon Oyetunde Ojo, said the Authority was adding houses into the national housing stock, in compliance with the directive to the FHA management by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu when they assumed office about a year ago.

“Today’s event is very significant to us in the Federal Housing Authority as we again commence the addition of about 200 housing units to our national housing stock, another step in the fulfillment of of the express mandate given to our management by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu when we were appointed about 2 years ago,” he said.

The MD said the project is a partnership between Federal Housing Authority, Greenpasture Homes and Akkenog International Company Ltd, and is expected to deliver 95 units of 2 bedrooms and 100 units of 3 bedrooms terrace duplexes.

He said FHA would be bringing tripartite partnership, it’s expertise and technical ability, “which has made the agency to stand out as the foremost housing delivery agency in the country.”

He said the Public Private Partnership (PPP) was one of the Authority’s housing delivery models, which it intends to use extensively in reaching all corners of the country.

Hon Ojo said, by adopting and putting more emphasis on the partnership model, the Authority is underscoring the fact that the nation’s housing solution cannot be left for the government alone.

Therefore, he called for more viable partnerships, announcing the Authority’s readiness to collaborate with them.

The FHA boss commended the numerous achievements and giant strides of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in revolutionising the housing sector.

He said he was particularly happy with the reconstruction of the Shagamu Owode road, which runs through the FHA Gateway Estate, by the current administration, which has added tremendous value to the estate, calling for more patience from Nigerians.

Hon Ojo craved the cooperation of the host community to ensure peaceful delivery of the project to the benefit of the good people of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director of Estate Services, and Chairman FHA Groundbreaking Committee, Arc. Ezekiel Nya Etok, commended the housing strides of President Tinubu.

He noted that the current administration has done so much since assuming office, even more than its predecessors.

Arc Etok state than within a very short time, Nigerians would be echoing “Asiwaju” houses, the same way Jakande houses were mentioned in the 1980s.

Giving an overview of the project, FHA’s General Manager Partnership, Arc. Peter Okpanachi, noted that the Estate promises to be the delight of allottees and residents as it would combine serenity, safety and comfort, to evolve an environment that would be the pride of Ogun state.

Also speaking, the MD/CEO of Akkenog International Company, Pastor Kehinde Akinwunmi Ogunusi, one of the partners, noted that the partnership process was very thorough and as such is destined to be a huge success, expressing gratitude to the FHA for choosing to partner with them.

Similarly, the MD of Greenpasture Homes Ltd, Engr Oloyede Oluwale, noted that the project remains a top target for the company.

Engr. Oluwale said Greenpasture Homes Ltd was fully committed to the successful development of the estate, in accordance with the approved designs, specifications, timelines and standards provided by the Federal Housing Authority.

Speaking further, the Greenpasture boss pledged that quality would remain their watchword throughout every phase of construction of the project.

Allaying the fears of intending investors and subscribers on the abandonment of projects, Engr. Oloyede noted that Greenpasture Homes is so much committed to the success of the project, having a reputable partner like the Federal Housing Authority.

“This project represents a strong and visionary Public- Private Partnership involving the Federal Housing Authority, Akkenog International Company Ltd and Greenpasture Homes, where FHA is providing the technical oversight, regulatory guidance, branding and institutional support,” he said.