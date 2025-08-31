From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced new subjects for basic and secondary school students in the country, with an indication that implementation might commence with the new academic session in September.

This was contained in a revised curriculum for basic and secondary schools as well as technical education.

The government stated that the revised curricula were designed to reduce content overload, allow more time for learning, and ensure that education remains relevant to the realities of today’s world.

At the primary level, the curricula indicate that pupils in Primary 1–3 will offer 9–10 subjects, while those in Primary 4–6 will take 10–12. For Junior Secondary School, the range is 12–14 subjects, while Senior Secondary students will take 8–9 subjects, and technical schools will offer 9–11 subjects.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that the review was done in collaboration with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and other key stakeholders.

She was optimistic that the new framework balances subject offerings with deeper, more practical learning.

She commended stakeholders for their commitment and assured that the new curricula will be implemented with strict monitoring to guarantee effective adoption and a smooth transition in schools nationwide.