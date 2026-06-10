FG to transfer over 100 imprisoned Nigerians from Ethiopia

By Lawrence Agbo

More than 100 Nigerians serving prison terms in Ethiopia may soon be repatriated following the conclusion of a prisoner transfer agreement between the two countries.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, arrived in Addis Ababa alongside the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to finalise and sign the bilateral arrangement with Ethiopian authorities.

The Nigerian delegation was received by senior officials of the Ethiopian government, including the minister of state for foreign affairs and the country’s chief of protocol.

Announcing the development on social media, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the agreement would pave the way for incarcerated Nigerians in Ethiopian correctional facilities to serve the remainder of their sentences in Nigeria.

She revealed that delays associated with negotiations, legal reviews and ratification of the agreement had come at a heavy cost, noting that four Nigerian inmates died while the process was still ongoing.

“We cannot afford to lose any more precious lives. We are determined to bring home the living,” the minister said.

According to her, many of the affected Nigerians are being held at Kaliti Prison and Aba Samuel Prison in Ethiopia.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu described the prisoner transfer arrangement as a reflection of the longstanding ties between Nigeria and Ethiopia, anchored on humanitarian values, justice and bilateral cooperation.

While urging Nigerians living abroad to obey the laws of their host countries and protect the country’s image, she stressed that the government remains committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of its citizens regardless of their circumstances.

“While we continue to encourage our citizens living and traveling abroad to respect the laws of their host countries, and uphold the good name of our nation, we also remain committed to ensuring that those who find themselves in conflict with the law are treated with dignity and accorded their rights under applicable legal frameworks,” she said.

The minister added that protecting Nigerians overseas remains a key priority of the administration of Bola Tinubu and commended the Ethiopian government for its cooperation in bringing the agreement to fruition.