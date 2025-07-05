From Okwe Obi

The federal government has announced plans to invest and harness the potential of the fashion industry to reduce unemployment.

The government, through the Technical Advisor to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development, Dr Tayo Bashir, made the commitment at a fashion industry stakeholders’ engagement with the theme ‘Stitching the Future: Building Sustainable Embroidery’, on Friday in Abuja.

“From the discussions and presentations today, it is clear that this industry has huge untapped potential. There are many areas where the government can partner with stakeholders in this industry.

“That is part of why I was sent here—to explore those opportunities and bring them back to the SSA for action,” he said.

Bashir noted that embroidery, once considered a niche or informal craft, is emerging as a viable economic sector with the power to generate employment and boost national income.

“From what I have seen today, embroidery offers real potential for income generation, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment,” he added.

Speaking directly to the relevance of the sector for young Nigerians, Dr Bashir described embroidery as a “million-dollar industry” capable of transforming the lives of young people who are willing to learn and innovate.

“This is a great opportunity for Nigerian youth,” he said. “Anyone with vision who gets involved now stands to benefit greatly as the industry expands.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Embroidery Chief, Lukman Abdulsalam, in partnership with two Chinese firms, DAHAO and Futong, unveiled an initiative to upscale the industry through nationwide training and affordable access to advanced embroidery machines.

Abdulsalam emphasised the urgent need to raise awareness about the untapped potential within the fashion sector.

He said that was why the engagement brought together a diverse group of professionals focused on stitching, embroidery, and design innovation.

“This gathering is all about creating awareness,” he said. “We want people to understand the opportunities in fashion, identify what’s missing, and connect with the right people who can help them grow.”

According to Abdulsalam, as part of the initiative, a hub will be established in 10 states, beginning with Lagos and Kano, noting that each hub will be equipped with 50 embroidery machines, which will be offered to users at subsidised rates.

He maintained that the machines will come with comprehensive training packages covering design software, machine operation, and technical maintenance.

“We are not just giving out machines,” he explained. “We are training people—how to create designs, how to troubleshoot issues, and how to maintain the equipment. This is about empowerment, not just distribution.”

He pointed out that the programme will be divided into three categories: software design (1 month), machine operation (2 weeks), and technical repair (1 month). The goal is to ensure learners gain both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, regardless of their educational or professional background.

Abdulsalam explained that the initiative is also being positioned as a contributor to Nigeria’s economic growth, arguing that training individuals on how to use modern embroidery equipment can lead to increased creativity, entrepreneurship, and even exports.

“This can boost Nigeria’s GDP,” he stated confidently. “Once we train people, they’ll be able to create designs on shoes, bags, clothes, and even decorative frames. This opens doors for exports across Africa and beyond.”

He added that many Nigerians still lack essential skills in areas such as software-based design sizing—something this initiative aims to correct.

“Right now, we are doing just 1% of what the fashion industry is capable of. With proper training and the right tools, we can do much more,” he said.

Similarly, a representative of the Chinese firm, Beijing Dahao, expressed the company’s strong interest in investing in Nigeria’s booming fashion and textile industry.

Speaking at a fashion and embroidery industry gathering, Michael Zhou, a representative of Beijing Dahao, shared the organisation’s plans to explore the Nigerian market in partnership with Embroidery Chief.

“We are a petrol system manufacturer for embroidery machines,” Zhou explained. “We are here to build a partnership with Mr Lukman. This is my first time in Nigeria, and based on what I have observed, I see a lot of potential here.”

Zhou revealed that following his visit and market assessment, Dahao will present its findings to the company’s head office in China to set up a local branch office in Nigeria to allow Dahao to improve its after-sales service support and establish a stronger footprint in the country.

“The Nigerian embroidery business has a history of more than 20 years,” he noted. “It’s big and has much more potential. That’s why we are here.”

Zhou said he was happy with the country and its people, calling the experience both “interesting” and “better than expected”.

“Everyone here has been kind to me. I like Nigeria. I like the business atmosphere here,” he added.