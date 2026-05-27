FG outlines NHIA rules for app-based gig platforms

From Nnamani Adanna

The federal government has begun consultations with state governments and regulatory agencies on the implementation and enforcement of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Directive 2026 for operators in the app-based transport, food delivery and logistics sectors.

The consultations and planned stakeholders’ engagements are being coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment through its Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations Department.

Under the directive, digital platforms such as Uber, Bolt, Glovo, Chowdeck and other operators are expected to ensure that self-employed workers and independent contractors using their platforms are enrolled in mandatory health insurance schemes.

The government also disclosed that obtaining an NHIA Compliance Certificate would become part of the conditions for registration renewal and operational licensing for app-based transport, food delivery and logistics companies.

According to the implementation framework, operators seeking the compliance certificate are required to enrol under the state social insurance scheme designed for independent contractors and self-employed persons working on digital platforms.

The scheme is expected to provide health insurance, pension benefits and credit facilities for access to vehicle and motorcycle loans for riders and drivers within the gig economy.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment said a general stakeholders’ meeting would soon be convened to sensitise operators on the process of obtaining the NHIA Compliance Certificate and the enforcement procedures.

“The general stakeholders meeting will provide platform operators with relevant information on how to acquire the NHIA Compliance Certificate by enrolling under the state social insurance scheme and to give a directive on enforcement and compliance,” the ministry stated.

Findings revealed that discussions are ongoing on how to integrate the federal directive into existing state regulations and operational guidelines for e-hailing, food delivery and logistics businesses.

Officials are also considering the inclusion of the NHIA Compliance Certificate as part of the mandatory requirements for obtaining operational permits and renewing licences for digital platform operators.

The Federal Government said the initiative was aimed at expanding social protection and healthcare access for thousands of workers operating within Nigeria’s growing gig economy.

The implementation process followed recommendations developed by a co-design team made up of government institutions, labour groups and civil society organisations after a series of engagements held between 2025 and 2026.