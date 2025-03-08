From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Ministry of Education has launched two initiatives, Luminah Girl Child Initiative and the Broader Quality Education and Learning Outcomes Programme, targeted at addressing out-of-school children and boosting girl-child education.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who launched the initiative in Abuja, on Friday, said the initiatives are bold steps in transforming the educational landscape of Nigeria.

He said the ministry is working hard towards transforming Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nigeria by repositioning the Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs) as well as provisions of more Skill Training Centres (STCs), and Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEIs), to play a greater role in addressing the pressing issues of youth unemployment in the country.

“We at the ministry have launched our six key priority intervention areas within the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) for Renewed Hope, which include; Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences; TVET; Out-of-School Children; Girl-Child Education; Data & Digitalization; and Education Quality Assurance.

“Out of these key priority areas, we have inaugurated a committee for the

implementation of the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI) which represents a transformative milestone in our collective mission to reposition the Nigerian Education sector as a beacon of excellence.”

He insisted that education is a shared responsibility, and together, all stakeholders must continue to push the boundaries of innovation, inclusion, and excellence.”

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, in her remarks, explained that through the Luminah Girl Child Initiative, the Ministry is taking decisive steps to bridge educational gaps, foster innovation, and equip young people with the skills, competences and knowledge needed to thrive in a dynamic world.

She added: “The fundamental pillar of this mission is empowering our educators, ensuring that they have the necessary training, resources, and support to deliver high-quality, future- focused instruction that meet the diverse and changing needs of learners.

“Equally vital is our commitment to illuminating pathways for the girl-child and women, ensuring that education becomes a powerful tool for breaking barriers, driving economic empowerment, and fostering gender equity.

“By investing in inclusive learning opportunities, we are not just educating individuals, we are building stronger families, resilient communities, and a more prosperous

nation.”

She solicited total commitment to this initiative, promising to provide all the necessary resources and institutional support in order to ensure the programs come to fruition.