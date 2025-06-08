From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced that out of a total population of 80,879 inmates, it has successfully registered 59,786 into the National Identity Database, representing approximately 74 per cent of the inmate population.

This was disclosed in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Umar Abubakar, who noted that the registration has been carried out through collaborative efforts with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

According to available data, as of June 7, 2025, 59,786 inmates have been captured on the NIMC platform.

The statement was issued to counter a report claiming that the National Identification Number (NIN) registration had not yet commenced in custodial centres across the country.

“This report is misleading, inaccurate, and does not reflect the current state of affairs within our custodial facilities.

“The service wishes to categorically state that the NIN registration of inmates in our custodial centres is not only ongoing but has recorded significant progress. The registration of the remaining inmates is actively in progress, and mechanisms have been put in place to ensure its seamless completion.

“The claim that the registration has ‘yet to commence’ in custodial centres is factually incorrect and fails to acknowledge the substantial work already done,” Abubakar stated.

The NCoS remains committed to the full integration of inmates into national data systems, including the NIN, as part of broader efforts to promote rehabilitation, reintegration, and the digital inclusion of all persons in custody.

The service urged members of the media to verify information with relevant authorities before publication to avoid spreading misinformation that may mislead the public and undermine ongoing institutional efforts.