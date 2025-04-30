By John Ogunsemore

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, May 1 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Worker’s Day.

This is contained in a statement released by Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Tuesday.

In the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister commended Nigerian workers for their diligence and sacrifice, recognising their efforts as contributors to the country’s internal and external growth.

He highlighted the need for peace to drive industrialisation and economic growth, urging workers to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity.

“There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do is vital to nation-building.

“This administration is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country.

“While wishing workers a happy celebration, the Honourable Minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda he has promised,” the statement reads in part.

Tunji-Ojo further encouraged workers to raise the bar of their trade, noting that it would improve governance and enable citizens to derive maximum benefit from the nation’s wealth and resources.