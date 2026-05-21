From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of approved outstanding 2025 allowances to beneficiaries of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship programme in partner countries.

The government confirmed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has successfully processed and remitted the approved funds to Nigerian embassies and missions for immediate disbursement to eligible beneficiaries.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, in a statement, yesterday, said the intervention was in fulfillment of the Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare and academic success of Nigerian students studying abroad.

He explained that even though the government does not honour fresh BEA scholarship opportunities, it’s committed to funding the existing programmes till the end of the academic programme.

He said the released funds represent 50 percent of the approved outstanding obligations for 2025 and that efforts were ongoing to facilitate the release of the balance in due course. “Beneficiaries are, therefore, advised to monitor their accounts as payments are expected to begin reflecting accordingly.”

He appreciated the patience, understanding and resilience, demonstrated by the affected scholars, stressing that the Federal Government remains resolute in ensuring that no Nigerian student pursuing academic excellence under government scholarship schemes is left unsupported.

The Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to fulfilling all legitimate obligations to Nigerian scholars and sustaining policies and interventions that promote access to quality education, student welfare and national development through strategic human capital advancement.

“The government will fulfil all legitimate obligations to Nigerian scholars and sustain policies and interventions that promote access to quality education, student welfare and national development through strategic human capital advancement,” he added.

He reassured all stakeholders of continued dedication to supporting Nigerian students globally and ensuring the effective implementation of all government scholarship programmes.