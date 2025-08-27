By Gabriel Dike

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will meet on Thursday, August 28, in an attempt to douse tension brewing in public universities over unmet demands.

Stakeholders have described the crucial meeting as a make-or-break deliberation after two days of protest by ASUU members.

The majority of ASUU branches on Monday and Tuesday, August 25 and 26, during congresses and protest rallies in various campuses voted for strike.

A top official of ASUU told Daily Sun that the invitation for the meeting was received before the various branches began the protest rallies and congress endorsement of strike.

During Monday and Tuesday congresses, members explained that the Thursday crucial meeting will determine the next phase of the struggle.

“Our position is clear. Once the Thursday meeting does not produce a positive result, the union will certainly take appropriate action to meet the expectations of our members who are agitated.

“We cannot continue to tell our members stories. They will expect a positive outcome and, if not, the congresses have taken a position on what is expected to happen. The renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and signed agreement, IPPIS issue, sacked members, and payment of the three and a half months’ salaries are crucial for our members,” said the NAC member.

According to him, the outcome of the various congresses and the resolutions reached are a pointer to members’ resolve to tell the Federal Government that enough is enough.

ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, had earlier noted that the issues in contention include renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, sustainable funding of public universities, and revitalisation of universities.

He listed other demands, which are victimisation of colleagues in LASU, KSU (now Prince Abubakar Audu University), and FUTO, outstanding 25-35% salary arrears, promotion arrears for over four years, and third-party deductions.

He disclosed that the government made promises on these issues, and, regrettably, these undisputed issues that could result in a crisis in the education sector have not been met.

Piwuna noted that ASUU-NEC appreciates the patience and forbearance of its membership since the last referendum and warned that the government cannot keep the union talking forever. He added, “The general public is invited to note that ASUU has tried several ways and strategies of resolving the conflict in the education sector. The general public should also note that ASUU has written several letters to the federal government drawing its attention to the need to resolve this crisis amicably. Lamentably, the federal government has always turned a deaf ear to all our pleas.

“As always, it is the federal government that has consistently pushed our union to embark on a strike action, and it is clear that ASUU may have no other option than to embark on an action to press the government to listen to our demands and do the needful.”