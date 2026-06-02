From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has said residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are feeling the impact of governance, under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike, who made the remarks when he inspected some ongoing projects in the territory on Monday, added that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is actively transforming lives.

Swarmed by appreciative crowds of residents at Pai III, the minister said the enthusiastic reception from the local populace reflects the administration’s success in shifting public perception on governance.

He explained that the Kundu – Kwali – Pai III Road project in Kwali Area Council, was designed to improve the quality of life of rural residents.

Wike said the community’s massive turnout was entirely spontaneous, as no prior notice of his visit had been given to the public.

“I think if there was any notice, it was to the company, that we are coming to see how far they have gone.

“For years, many communities felt entirely disconnected from those in power. They never believed that they could have this road; they never believed they could have any impact of government.

“They are hearing ‘government, government, government,’ but don’t know what government means, but now, they can really know what government is all about: changing their lives, bringing good things to them,” he said.

The minister, who told the residents that Tinubu had fulfilled his promises to them, emphasised that the primary metric of successful governance is the happiness and well-being of the citizenry.

He promised that the FCT Administration would continue to do better, noting that “things were bad before now, but are getting better

“The FCT Administration will continue to focus on projects that directly improve daily life.”

Speaking on the Arab Road project in Kubwa, Wike confirmed that the road would be ready for inauguration and commended the contractor for the quality delivery of the project.

He specifically pointed out the completed drainage systems and the installation of streetlight pillars.

Wike said the FCT Administration will inaugurate completed projects in a series of events running 31 days from June 8.