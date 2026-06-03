From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has supplied 48 modern vein-finding devices and accessories for distribution across the 14 secondary health facilities (SHF) under the Hospitals Management Board (HMB).
Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dolapo Fasawe, on Wednesday as saying the equipment — described as “very essential to healthcare delivery” — was provided through the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.
Fasawe said the advanced devices were intended to improve patient care by increasing the accuracy and efficiency of venous access procedures.
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“Vein finders assist healthcare professionals in locating veins for intravenous (IV) cannulation and insertion, facilitating blood sample collection (venipuncture), reducing multiple needle attempts, and improving access to veins in patients with difficult venous anatomy, particularly children, elderly persons, and obese patients,” she said.
“These machines will make it easy to access a patient’s vein in a quick, painless manner. It will also make it possible for newly trained doctors to set up intravenous access without multiple needle pricks, especially for children, thereby making hospital visits less traumatic for patients.
“The devices will also help assess superficial vein patterns and contribute to greater clinical efficiency and accuracy.”
As part of the rollout, practical training sessions were held for representatives and relevant healthcare personnel from the beneficiary hospitals. The training covered the proper handling, application, operation, and maintenance of the vein finders and their accessories to ensure optimal use, sustainability, and maximum benefit for patients.