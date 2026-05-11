FCET Umunze gets new principal officers

The 8th Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, has approved the appointment of a distinguished academic, Dr. Ejezie Virginia Nonye, as the new Provost of the institution.

The Council also appointed Mr. Eze Joachim as Registrar, Mr. Oguegbulu Philip as Bursar, and Mr. Ameh Godfrey Shaibu as Librarian.

The appointments were made following a rigorous screening and interview process conducted by the governing council under the leadership of its Chairman, Dr. Gani Azeez.

Letters of appointment were issued to the successful candidates on Thursday, May 7, 2026 by the outgoing Registrar/ Secretary to Council, Dr. Bessie Nkah at the directive of the council chairman.

The outgoing Provost, Prof. Theresa Obumneme Okoli, congratulated the newly appointed officers and wished them successful tenures in their respective positions. She also urged members of staff to give their maximum support to the new leadership in order to advance the growth and development of the institution.

The emergence of the new leadership was received with widespread excitement among staff members, who expressed optimism about the future of the College under the new administration.

Prior to her appointment, Dr. Ejezie Virginia Nonye served as the Congregation Representative of the teaching staff in the 8th Governing Council of the College where she played a central role in policy formulation and institutional governance.

Dr. Ejezie joined the services of the college more than three decades ago in 1992 as an Assistant Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Chief Lecturer in 2011.

Over the years, Dr. Ejezie has served the institution in several strategic capacities, including Dean, School of Sciences (2015–2016); Director, Academic Planning and Statistics (2010–2012); Coordinator, College Pre-NCE Programme (2009); Acting Dean, School of Sciences (2014–2015); Cognate Dean, School of Agriculture and Home Economics Education (2015–2016); and many times Head, Department of Chemistry Education, among others. She has chaired and served in over forty committees, with over forty academic publications to her name in both national and international journals. Her administrative experience is both extensive and diverse, having served as Vice Chairman of the College chapter of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU). She has also served as external examiner to institutions and a resource person for the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) during accreditation exercises—demonstrating her deep expertise in quality assurance and academic standards in teacher education.

The newly appointed Registrar, Mr. Eze Joachim, previously served as the Congregation Representative of the non-teaching staff in the 8th Governing Council of the College. Before his appointment, he was Deputy Registrar in charge of the Admissions Unit.

With over 30 years of service in the institution, Mr. Eze joined the College in 1996 as an Administrative Officer and rose through dedication and diligence to the rank of Deputy Registrar. He has served on several committees of the College and maintained an outstanding service record throughout his career.

In recognition of his exemplary performance, he received a commendation award in 2001 as the best staff member in the Students Affairs Unit.

Before his appointment as Bursar, Mr. Oguegbulu Philip served as Deputy Bursar of the College. He joined the institution in 2003 as an Accountant and rose to the position of Deputy Bursar in 2025.

He obtained a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, in 1998 and later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the University of Calabar in 2000. He also obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in 2012, a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) in 2023, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Accountancy from Imo State University, Owerri, in 2008

The new Librarian, Mr. Ameh Godfrey Shaibu, was formerly Chief Librarian at the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State.

He began his professional career in 1995 as an Assistant Librarian at Arewa House, Centre for Historical Research and Documentation, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU). He later worked with the Kogi State Teaching Service Board between 2004 and 2006 before joining the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, as Assistant Librarian in 2006. He rose to the rank of Chief Librarian in 2022.