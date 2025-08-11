Former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has dismissed a claim attributed to former Minister of Transportation under the late former president Muhammadu Buhari, Rotimi Amaechi.

The former Rivers State governor had said he and Fayemi founded the new ADC coalition.

But a statement by the Head of the Fayemi Media Office, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, yesterday said there was no credible evidence, including videos or reputable media reports, to suggest Amaechi made the claim.

He described the report as “possibly fabricated or misquoted,” warning the public against social media-driven misinformation. He said Fayemi remains a committed leader of the APC in Ekiti State and has publicly endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji for re-election under the party’s ticket.

He added that while Fayemi had continued to engage in cross-party conversations on national development, it did not amount to defection from the APC.

He attributed speculation about Fayemi’s political loyalty to his limited national visibility due to his academic engagement at King’s College London and work at the Amandla Institute, adding that he remained active in APC leadership caucus meetings in Ekiti.

“In spite of efforts to verify this statement, which has gained traction on social and digital media, we have found no credible evidence to support it. No video of Hon. Amaechi making these claims or reports from reputable media organisations has been located.

“In an era where fabricated or distorted statements are often attributed to public figures for malicious purposes, we are cautious about engaging with potentially manufactured controversies designed to provoke or profit.

“It is possible that Hon. Amaechi did not make the statement or was misquoted.

“We unequivocally state that these claims lack any basis. Dr Fayemi remains a committed member and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.”

According to him, Fayemi has at various public forums in Ekiti and other places consistently affirmed his dedication to the APC, working to address its challenges and advance its progressive ideals for Nigeria.

“Furthermore, Dr. Fayemi has publicly endorsed His Excellency Biodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State, for re-election, clearly supporting his candidacy for the APC gubernatorial ticket.

“This underscores his loyalty to the APC.

“We urge the public to treat any news concerning Fayemi with caution, particularly when it originates solely from social media,” he said.