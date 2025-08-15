From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Twelve passengers were confirmed dead while five were injured in a fatal accident that occurred at Samawa village in Garin Mallam LGA along Zaria- Kano Expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State Command said that the lone crash occurred in the early hours of Friday, 15th August 2025.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps in the state, Abdullahi Labaran, the accident occurred at about 2:40 am, adding that it involved a DAF Trailer CF95 model with registration number KMC 931 ZE, which was carrying a mixed-load of goods (Ajinomoto spices) and passengers.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash was caused by a mechanical fault when the trailer’s cab hook broke, causing the Trailer cab to detach from the trailer body, resulting in loss of control”, said the statement.

“A total of nineteen (19) persons were involved in the crash: 12 killed, five injured, and two were rescued unhurt”, the statement disclosed, adding that the deceased were deposited at Nassarawa Hospital, while the injured were taken to Kura General Hospital for immediate medical attention.

“The Sector Commander, CC MB Bature, who visited the crash scene, lamented the needless loss of lives, which he described as avoidable if safety consciousness was prioritised, especially avoiding overloading of goods, animals, and passengers in the same vehicle”, the statement said.

“He emphasised that drivers must strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations or face stiffer sanctions”, it added.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.