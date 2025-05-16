The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says a 35-year-old farmer, Usman Gabe, died in fresh farmers and herdsmen clashes in Chikuriwa, Nangere Local Government Area of Yobe.

Mr. Ahmed Isa, state Commander, NSCDC Agro Rangers unit, said Gabe was shot with a bow and arrow.

According to him, two other farmers, Babangida Haladu and Sale Mohammed, sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred at 6am on Wednesday.

Isa said the deceased had been buried, while the two injured persons were receiving treatment in a hospital.

According to him, the NSCDC is on the trail of two herdsmen who allegedly shot the farmers and fled, leaving behind their livestock.

He said the animals were recovered and handed over to the local government authorities for safe keeping.

The commander said that personnel of the corps and other sister agencies were deployed to the village to forestall reprisal attacks.